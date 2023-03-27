Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

