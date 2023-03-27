Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

GD opened at $223.50 on Monday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

