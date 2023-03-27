Scotiabank Comments on Parkland Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of PKI opened at C$30.73 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. 20.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

