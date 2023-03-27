Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of OTC:CPLFF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

