Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of OTC:CPLFF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $13.46.
About Copperleaf Technologies
