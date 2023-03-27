Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

