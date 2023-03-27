Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

