Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $314.39 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.29 and its 200 day moving average is $299.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

