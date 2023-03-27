RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $25.09 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.94.

RH stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 149.3% during the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

