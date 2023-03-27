Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $287,557 in the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.