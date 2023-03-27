Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sumco Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sumco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Igarashi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumco’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Sumco Stock Performance

Sumco stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

