Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

