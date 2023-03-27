Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,466,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.