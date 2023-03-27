Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Issued By Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

