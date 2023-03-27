Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

