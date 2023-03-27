Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.