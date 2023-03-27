PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

TSE:PSK opened at C$20.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.18%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

