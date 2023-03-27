PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.