Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,691,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

