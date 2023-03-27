Oppenheimer Comments on Bank of America Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

BAC opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.