Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.08. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $124.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

