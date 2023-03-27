National Bank Financial Comments on Pro Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

