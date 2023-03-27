Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 49,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $224,855,000 after buying an additional 102,047 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

