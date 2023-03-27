Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

