K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:KBL opened at C$27.51 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

