K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KBL opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.19. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.28 million, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

