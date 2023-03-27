JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

