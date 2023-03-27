JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,691,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

