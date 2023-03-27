Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $97,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.