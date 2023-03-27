Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.