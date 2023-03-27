Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.06 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

