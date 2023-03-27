Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.83 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

