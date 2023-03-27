Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.36) to GBX 960 ($11.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.03) to GBX 1,679 ($20.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.23) to GBX 1,225 ($15.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling bought 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.28) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($48,875.54). 28.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON HL opened at GBX 787.40 ($9.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 849.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,065 ($13.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

