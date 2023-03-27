Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $280.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

