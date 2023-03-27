Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

