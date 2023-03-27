Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Global Payments by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

