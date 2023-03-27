FY2026 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Cut by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

XFOR stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 5.76. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,040,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 93,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

