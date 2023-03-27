FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Increased by Analyst

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCVL opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

