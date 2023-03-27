FY2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

