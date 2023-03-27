FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Raised by Analyst

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FMBH opened at $26.85 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

