FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

