FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.94. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.56 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

