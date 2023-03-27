Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

