Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

