Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.03 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

