Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

