Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

