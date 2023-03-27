Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $199.62 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.20.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

