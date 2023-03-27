Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,709 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exponent Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.