Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

