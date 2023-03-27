Chardan Capital Comments on Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

